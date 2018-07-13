CLARK COUNTY, WA. — An infant was killed and the mother was critically injured in a rollover crash in the 26000 block of NE Bradford Road on Thursday night, according to Clark County Sheriff.

Deputies say, the mother, Amanda Pfeifer,26,of Vancouver, crashed her 2008 Nissan Altima into a tree alongside the roadway east of Clark County.

Before emergency crews could arrive a passerby had removed the baby from the vehicle and performed CPR.

Emergency crews mechanically removed Pfeifer from the overturned car.

Both Pfeifer and baby were taken to a local hospital with traumatic injuries, but sadly the baby did not survive the injuries.

Pfeifer was listed in critical condition Thursday night.

The name of the baby is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

