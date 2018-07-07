(WAVY/NBC News) The story of two mischievous Smithfield, Virginia dogs is going viral after the hungry pair helped themselves to lunch.

Bear and Bull are 6-year-old Labrador mastiffs.

Their owner, Carol Jordan, recently found a note left by her mail carrier.

The note reads: "Hey, I drove up to deliver a package, and both of the dogs crawled into my truck they got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and some pumpkin seeds. I don't know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI."

Jordan was not surprised, and quickly drafted up this apology note on behalf of the brothers.

It reads: "My humans said thank you for the note but we didn't like the note because we got in trouble."

Jordan included a Subway gift card, as well.

