WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday the Senate would take up a long-awaited bipartisan bill that aims to reduce the number of people in the nation's crowded prisons.

"At the request of the president and following improvements to the legislation that has been secured by several members, the Senate will take up the revised Criminal Justice Bill this month," McConnell said. He added he would turn to it as early as the end of the week.

An unusual coalition of Republicans and Democrats, conservative and liberals, civil rights groups and the White House have rallied around criminal justice reform pushing for action on the latest effort – a Senate bill called the “First Step Act."