PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds of thousands of people protested across the nation in response to President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Marches and rallies took place across Oregon and Washington, with events in cities including Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Bend, and Eugene.

Portland Families Belong Together Rally

On Saturday morning, thousands gathered for a peaceful rally in downtown Portland.

More than a thousand demonstrators gathered in Portland Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s recent policy of family separations.

The “Rally Against ‘Zero Humanity’” took place Saturday morning in the downtown Park Blocks. The event began at 10 a.m. with an activism fair for kids and adults. A rally at 11 a.m. included remarks from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), city council candidate Jo Ann Hardesty, and several local faith leaders and immigrant residents.

On Saturday afternoon, a smaller group of marchers began walking from downtown Portland to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, where a separate protest has kept the federal facility closed for more than a week.

More: Portland ICE facility still closed as protesters camp out

Other metro-area marches

The Vancouver Families Belong Together march began at 1 p.m.

The event began at U.S. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler's office at 750 Anderson St. in Vancouver.

About a thousand marchers were in attendance.

Hundreds others marched in Salem near the state capitol.

Other protest events in Portland

There are multiple events scheduled in downtown Portland in Terry Schrunk Plaza, and Lownsdale and Chapman Squares. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes in and out of the city.

The alt-right group Patriot Prayer has secured a permit for a rally starting at 4 p.m. in this area.

Portland Labor Against Fascists will also hold a rally along Southwest 3rd Avenue and Madison Street (Lownsdale and Chapman Squares) beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Police said they planned to have a heavy presence in the city to provide "a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment."

Police warn that anything that could be considered a weapon will be seized.

For a list of specific rules and laws for city of Portland parks click here.

