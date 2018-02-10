ST. LOUIS – A woman fighting cancer penned a heartbreaking letter to find her dog a home.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis received this letter, ‘I’ve been fighting cancer for a few months and if you’re reading this I lost my battle.’

They shared the letter they received on their Facebook page.

"Dear Stray Rescue,

I am writing you cause I need you to take my dog, Shell...I've been fighting cancer for a few months and if you're reading this I lost my battle. I need for my baby girl to be taken care of in a home...In these days all I do is worry about what's going to happen to her. I love this girl, she is my daughter."

Shell is now with us, safe and sound in our Executive Director, Cassady's office. She is scared, but we will shower her with so much love. If someone has been lonely and would like to give Shell a home, with plenty of patience and understanding, please fill out an application.

Anyone interested in adopting Shell, click here.

© 2018 KSDK