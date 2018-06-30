PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds of thousands of people plan to protest across the nation in response to President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, according to event organizers.

Here in Portland, police say they plan to have a heavy presence in the city to provide "a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment."

Families Belong Together Rally

The Families Belong Together rally, affiliated with MoveOn.org, begins at 10 a.m. in the North Park Blocks, between Northwest Davis and Everett Streets. The organizers of this event have worked with police to plan for the event. Drivers in the area are asked to be on the lookout for families with children in the area.

Downtown Portland

There are multiple events scheduled in Downtown Portland in Terry Schrunk Plaza, and Lownsdale and Chapman Squares. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes in and out of the city.

Patriot Prayer has secured a permit for a rally starting at 4 p.m. in this area.

Portland Labor Against Fascists will hold a rally along Southwest 3rd Avenue and Madison Street (Lownsdale and Chapman Squares) beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Police warn that anything that could be considered a weapon will be seized.

For a list of specific rules and laws for city of Portland parks visit: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/citycode/?c=28627 including a specific prohibition on the possession of weapons in parks - https://www.portlandoregon.gov/citycode/article/641629.

Participants to any of the rallies scheduled on Saturday are asked to adhere to the rules of conduct and laws to Federal property.

