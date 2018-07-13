PORTLAND, Ore. – The second weekend of southbound I-5 closures ended early. The freeway reopened Sunday afternoon.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were closed from the Fremont Bridge to the Marquam Bridge beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation was working on road improvements during the closure.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 405 as a detour.

Northbound lanes will be closed the next two weekends between the two bridges.

Schedule for I-5 closure between Fremont and Marquam bridges:

Weekend 1: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 16 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 2: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 3: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 30 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 4: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The I-5 closures are in addition to ramp closures at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound is closed until July 23.

View full list of list of ramp closures

