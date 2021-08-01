Crowd rallies in support of Stuffy's II, restaurant in Longview fined $126K for breaking COVID restrictions

The owners of the Longview restaurant were fined by Washington state $126,000 for opening their restaurant to indoor dining in December

KELSO, Wash. — Around 200 people rallied outside the Cowlitz County courthouse Thursday afternoon to show support for the owners of Stuffy's II restaurant in Longview.

The restaurant, owned by Glenda and Bud Duling, was fined $126,000 for "willful serious violations" for having indoor dining in December. The fine was $18,000 a day for seven days.

Outside the courthouse, the Dulings told the crowd it's more than just about the restaurant.

"We're here to fight for our rights and our freedom," owner Glenda Duling said. "We don't care about the restaurant, we don't care about anything but our rights and we need to take them back and keep them."

Other small business owners and managers spoke to the crowd holding signs railing against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the coronavirus restrictions placed on businesses.

"We feel that we have a right to work and to have our employees working," Rob Grant, general manager of Spiffy's restaurant in Chehalis, said. "Apparantly the L&I feels like it's not in their best interest that they do work. Each one of them has bills to pay and car payments to make."

Spiffy's opened for indoor dining in late November and was fined over $57,834. Grant says the fines to Stuffy's were ridiculous.

"We're trying to make a living and the governor's keeping us from doing that," Grant said.

The peaceful rally was held an hour before the restaurant's 1:30 p.m. online court appearance to address the fine and a restraining order.

The restaurant, without a lawyer present, had asked the judge for a continuance so they could formally secure a lawyer.

The Longview Daily News previously reported that the family is "working with a lawyer from Eastern Washington who has represented other restaurants in similar cases."

The judge granted the continuance until a lawyer could be present and said no orders would be issued in regard to the fine or restraining order the state has against the restaurant.

The Dulings say the restraining order forbids them from allowing employees inside their restaurant and said it's because of the "irreparable harm" they are causing their employees while they allow indoor dining.