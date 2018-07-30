As the deadly Carr Fire continues to blaze through Northern California, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes, many are left wondering how they can help the devastated residents of Shasta County.

With shelters filling up and volunteers working around-the-clock, those wanting to help should keep a few things in mind.

What to donate

Care packages full of teddy bears, canned food and blankets often first come to mind when it comes to disaster relief. But while any donations are helpful, money is often the best way to help fire victims, said county officials.

"Money donations are the easiest to manage and provide the means to purchase the exact items in need," Emergency Operations Center spokeswoman Amy Travis said.

Needs of the affected community are often hard to predict this early in the disaster. Travis said crews are still assessing the level of damage.

She encouraged people to only donate to reputable, vetted organizations like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

A local bank has also stepped up to help those directly impacted by the fire. Tri Counties Bank is accepting donations through its Carr Fire Fund 2018. Donors can stop by local bank branches or give online at GoFundMe.

The bank, which started the online fundraiser with a $25,000 deposit, has already raised more than $50,000. The funds will be distributed through the United Way of Northern California and local nonprofits to help fire victims with immediate needs.

After the fire triggered evacuations in Redding and the surrounding communities, the American Red Cross opened five emergency shelters, Red Cross spokesman Stephen Walsh said. With about total 800 people, one shelter is at capacity and others are starting to fill up.

Currently, the Red Cross is only soliciting for monetary donations. Walsh said with money, the organization is able to tailor its services depending on the disaster and needs of the victims. Funds are typically used to buy food, blankets and toiletries.

Those returning to their blackened, damaged homes are also given kits with shovels, tarps and gloves to help them in recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army is taking the lead on accepting physical donations for victims. Captain Tim Danielson said brand new clothing, like t-shirts, socks and underwear, are especially needed for evacuees. The nonprofit is also accepting new pillows and blankets, baby items, water, sports drinks and cleaning supplies like Clorox wipes.

What helps disaster efforts the most, Danielson said, is listening to what is actually needed.

"That helps big time," he said. "The Northern California and Southern Oregon communities have really stepped up."

Haven Humane Society employees, who evacuated and took in hundreds of animals, are also asking for donations of kitten formula and bottles, cleaning supplies, puppy food, poop bags and dog crates. A full list can be found at the organization's Facebook page.

People were forced to flee their homes quickly as the Carr Fire crashed into the west side of Redding Thursday evening, and evidence of their quick evacuation is scattered through neighborhoods. Sam Gross, RGJ

What not to do

During times of disaster, volunteers and officials are often inundated with work. Those wishing to donate can ensure their good intentions don't lead to more work by following a few guidelines.

Don't drop off donations at non-designated locations. The Salvation Army is the designated drop off for Carr Fire donations. Bringing items to emergency shelters can stress and overwhelm those locations.

Follow donation guidelines. The Salvation Army is only able to accept new items. Travis said taking old or used items require sorting and "a lot of manpower that we don't have right now to make sure (the donations) are safe."

Be careful who you donate to. Travis urged people to only give to vetted organizations. She also warned donors to not give money over the phone if someone cold calls or stops by unexpectedly.

"We aren't going door-to-door," she said.

Those who suspect fraud can contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.

How to donate

Monetary donations to the American Red Cross can be made at redcross.org or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations to Tri Counties Bank can be made in-person at a branch or online at GoFundMe.

Monetary donations to the Salvation Army can be made by going to satruck.org and selecting "Online donations- Redding, CA"

Physical donations can be brought to 2691 Larkspur Lane in Redding, California.

