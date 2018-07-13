ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — An administrator of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has been place on paid leave while an investigation is conducted.

The Daily Astorian reports deputy director Teresa Sims was placed on leave in May after the agency hired an outside firm to conduct the probe.

Agency executive director Todd Johnston says the investigation stemmed from complains filed by several staff members. He declined to provide details about those complaints, but he described the allegations as "pretty serious."

Scott Lee, the chairman of the agency's board, says more information will be available when the investigation concludes.

The newspaper could not reach Sims for comment Thursday.

The agency provides rental assistance and manages low-income housing in Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties.

___

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com

© 2018 KGW