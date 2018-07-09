A 'heavily armed' suspect continues to fire at deputies from a Pierce County business. One hostage was rescued from the active shooting scene at Sky Motors between Spanaway and Tacoma.

There are no reports of injuries. All officers and deputies are safe and accounted for, according to Pierce County. Sheriff Paul Pastor says it appears to be an armed robbery that "went all wrong."

The public is urged to stay away from the scene at 13401 Pacific Ave. S. Firefighters are advising residents to shelter in place. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports the scene is 'hot and active.'

The scene is across from Saars Marketplace on Pacific Ave. S. All grocery store employees and customers are under lockdown until deputies can safely escort them away, according to the Pierce County Sheriff.

According to Sheriff Pastor, the incident started around 8 p.m. Thursday when a suspect entered a business and held four people at gunpoint. The suspect took one person hostage in the back room. It's unclear if the other three people escaped or were released by the suspect.

Deputies were able to safely rescue the remaining hostage. Now the suspect remains holed inside with 'a handgun and more than one long-gun,' according to Sheriff Pastor.

“He is heavily armed, he has fired shots, it is not clear yet if he has fired shots at us or just randomly through the walls," said the sheriff.

Airspace in the area is closed. Traffic is also impacted in the area, with all lanes closed between 132nd and 138th at Pacific Ave. in Spanaway.

