An increasing number of migrants are making asylum and fear of persecution claims in the U.S., according to the latest data by Customs and Border Protection. The report comes amid frustration from migrant families who are finding it harder to make these claims at ports of entry.

Such is the case for a Honduran family of fourteen who has lined up along a concrete barrier on the Mexican side of the pedestrian walkway of the Eagle Pass International Bridge II every night since Saturday.

Four children in the group – ages ranging one through nine – were found rolled up in donated blankets, sleeping on the floor and exposed to the frigid weather as commercial trucks zoomed by next to them.

“He couldn’t sleep all night,” said 29-year-old Daniel, who chose not to share his real name out of concern of repercussion.

Daniel said his 6-year-old son begged him all night to leave the bridge for a warmer place. But that wasn’t an option.

One reason – explained Daniel’s father-in-law – is to avoid roaming the streets of Piedras Negras at night for fear of the cartel.

The other reason is hope. The family hopes they get called by a U.S. immigration official who can process their claims for asylum.

“Death threats and no jobs,” are the main reasons Daniel and his family fled Honduras. Similar claims have been made by thousands of families fleeing Central America.

But now, making an asylum claim at the ports of entry – as the Trump administration has encouraged people to do – has been harder lately as the waiting lists along the border in Mexico continue to grow.

The continued arrival of migrants and the limited number of credible fear claims processed by agents has saturated shelters in Piedras Negras and forced people to the streets.

This 14-member Honduran family is in a dilemma. They are being told by officers that there’s no room for them to be processed, and that they should return to Mexico to get back in line. However, the waiting list of migrants seeking asylum managed by local officials in Piedras Negras is no longer being used, per the mayor’s instructions as the local government undergoes a transition of power. This means there’s no longer an orderly process in place to allow migrants to be processed.

CBP said in a statement: “Depending upon port circumstances at the time of arrival, individuals presenting without documents may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities.”

An average of 16 people get processed for asylum a day between both ports of entry in Eagle Pass, according to CBP.

Making these claims is a right that has increasingly been exercised by migrants according to new CBP 2018 statistics released Monday, with 31 percent of all ‘inadmissible’ cases at ports of entry being asylum claims, which is a 15 percent increase compared to 2017.

Daniel and his family are left with few options. One is to try a different port in another border town. Another is to self deport to Honduras. But after traveling four months to get to the Piedras Negras-Eagle Pass border, those options are not worth considering.

“We know that reward comes after the suffering,” said Daniel. “It’s our faith in God that after all of this, someone will help us get into the United States.”