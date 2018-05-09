Has free safety Earl Thomas’ holdout has finally come to an end?

Thomas reported to the Seattle Seahawks facility on Wednesday and posted the following on his Instagram page.

“I worked my whole life for this….., ” wrote Thomas. “I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Sep 5, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

This news follows the report from Adam Schefter just moments before indicating the Cowboys had continued their push for the free safety, upping their trade offer to a second-round pick.

Within the past week, Dallas upped its offer to the Seahawks for Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas to a second-round pick, per sources. Seattle wasn’t interested; it wants more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2018

Thomas held out of all Seahawks activities this offseason and preseason, missing the team’s mandatory camps and accumulating fines for his absence.

Dallas has been rumored to be in the hunt for Thomas since well before the NFL Draft. On Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Cowboys are not the only team interested in the All-Pro safety.

“The Cowboys remain a trade option for Earl Thomas,” Pelissero tweeted Friday. “But my understanding is multiple other teams have reached out recently about acquiring the star safety. No one has met Seahawks’ asking price yet and they’re not in any hurry.”

If these reports are true, Seattle’s patience paid off in the long run.

© 2018 KING