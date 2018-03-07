Using the KGW News app, tap here for the interactive elements.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Do you have questions about Portland? From trivial to historical, KGW is partnering with Bridgeliner, a local newsletter, to let you pose your questions and get them answered.

We'll update the question box below with new questions and answered, and readers can use the form to post their own.

Here's how this works - you submit your questions, you can vote on which questions should be answered, a Bridgeliner staffer researches the answer, and we share it with everybody.

Check back to this page regularly for new answers and learn more about our community.

© 2018 KGW