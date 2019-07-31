PORTLAND, Ore. — You have to go back a long way to get to the start of Mazamas, back to 1894 when a postman named William Steele founded the club on the summit of Mount Hood.

This past weekend, Mazamas, a nonprofit mountaineering education organization in Portland, celebrated its 125-year anniversary.

The organization now has 3,700 members. It serves thousands more with classes and numerous hikes and climbs each year. Anyone can participate in the activities. To become a member, though, you need to have summited a glaciated peak.

Enter the Mazama Mountaineering Center in Portland, and it's like walking into a history book. Old photos, books, even old gear is on display: the hardware, the boots, the spiked climbing sticks, and old wood-handled ice axes. It's pretty amazing to think how they made due back then to get to the summit.

Some of the methods may have changed. But the mission of the organization has remained the same.

"Our mission is to serve everybody who wants to love and serve the mountains, to get them outside and into the mountain places so they develop lifelong connections with them," said Mazamas acting executive director Sarah Bradham.

RELATED VIDEO: Climbing Mount Hood | KGW's Pat Dooris shows the difficult adventure

It's not just about mountaineering. The Mazamas has always championed scientific research, too.

"William Steele was a big advocate for mapping, and scientific research, and surveys of flora and fauna," said Matthew Brock, librarian and manager of historical items at the center. "We’ve done glacier research since the 20s."

Bradham said the mission of Mazamas is "to serve everybody," and as Brock explains, that means women and children, too. From the start, Mazamas welcomed women to the club.

"Women were allowed to come on as full-fledged members," Brock said. "There was no auxiliary or wives club. They came on as full-fledged members. Way ahead of [their] time."

Today, children are a big part of the program. The walls at the center are the first chance many of these kids get to climb, and the Mazama Lodge, located just outside of Government Camp, offers a starting point for hikes and getting young people into nature.

"Having the opportunity to bring young kids outside, get them engaged in climbing and other activities, both in urban and wild environments, is always beautiful," said Molly Mosenthal, the youth program coordinator at Mazama Lodge. "To see their faces light up when they go to a new environment, it's so much fun."

RELATED VIDEO: KGW archive 1995 | KGW crew climbs Mt. Hood