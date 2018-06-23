HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The Hillsboro Police are warning the community of a phishing scam that involves an employee's paycheck being redirected to a scammer's checking account.
Police say this type of scam happens when a person receives an email that sends them to a website that asks them to update their direct deposit information, or through a compromised account, where a scammer obtain the employee's ID and password, signs in and changes the person's direct deposit information.
A new trend among scammers is to obtain the employee's basic information then designs a personal check with the employee's information with the scammer's bank account information police say. Then they send the check and the direct deposit change request to the employer's HR/Payroll Department causing the direct deposit to be deposited into the scammer's account.
Police offer the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:
- Check with your Payroll/HR Department and make sure they have a process in place for direct deposit changes such as a confirmation email to your work email.
- Be come aware of emails requesting for confirmation by signing in using your sign on information or that threatens to close your account.
- Pay roll/HR Departments never send emails asking for your password.
If you do become a victim:
- Change your password immediately and check your direct deposit information.