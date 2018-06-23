HILLSBORO, Ore. -- The Hillsboro Police are warning the community of a phishing scam that involves an employee's paycheck being redirected to a scammer's checking account.

Police say this type of scam happens when a person receives an email that sends them to a website that asks them to update their direct deposit information, or through a compromised account, where a scammer obtain the employee's ID and password, signs in and changes the person's direct deposit information.

A new trend among scammers is to obtain the employee's basic information then designs a personal check with the employee's information with the scammer's bank account information police say. Then they send the check and the direct deposit change request to the employer's HR/Payroll Department causing the direct deposit to be deposited into the scammer's account.

Police offer the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Check with your Payroll/HR Department and make sure they have a process in place for direct deposit changes such as a confirmation email to your work email.

Be come aware of emails requesting for confirmation by signing in using your sign on information or that threatens to close your account.

Pay roll/HR Departments never send emails asking for your password.

If you do become a victim:

Change your password immediately and check your direct deposit information.

