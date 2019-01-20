HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are asking the public to help it find a white work van that ran over a man and woman Saturday night, killing her.

First responders were called at 7:40 p.m. to the report of pedestrians hit at the corner of NE 17th Avenue and NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

At the scene, Hillsboro Police learned that a westbound man and woman had been crossing NE 17th in the unmarked crosswalk.

A southbound white work van that had been stopped at the stop sign on NE 17th drove into them while turning east on NE Cornell.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released surveillance photos of the white work van they believe was involved. They plan to arrest the driver, a police spokesperson said.

NE Cornell Road was closed between NE Arrington Road and NE 21st Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Hillsboro Police at (503) 629-0111