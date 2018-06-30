PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Hillsboro man with ties to the Mexican cartel was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine and being involved in cockfighting, according to court documents.

Daniel Ramirez, 43, of Hillsboro was the leader to a drug trafficking organization to multiple Mexican drug cartels including Los Caballeros Templarios (Knights Templar). He was responsible for smuggling significant large quantities of meth into Oregon from Mexico. With the help of court authorized wiretaps, police were able to identify 50 members of his organization of which 35 lived in Oregon.

On October 15, 2015, an interagency team of officers executed one of the largest drug busts in Oregon history, executing warrants in Portland, Salem, and Oregon metro areas. Twenty four of those were indicted on drug related charged in federal court while other members where charged in state court.

Ramirez was arrested at his home in Hillsboro. During a search of his home officers found four guns and bullets. During the arrested he admitted to have received between 5 to 10 pounds of meth every 2 to 3 weeks from Mexico.

During the investigation police also learned that Ramirez was involved in cockfighting. Police say he would attach knives and gaffs to the roosters' legs and enter them into fights throughout Oregon.

Ramirez had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute meth and one count of conpiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act on November 27, 2017.

