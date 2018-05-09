HILLSBORO, Ore. — Have you ever wondered what happens to all that food in the grocery stores or bakeries that is getting close to its expiration date?

Or what about all that funny looking, put perfectly edible fruit?

One man has made it his mission to put all that food to good use and feed the hungry.

Three years ago, Brother Thomas DiNobo started a food distribution center called Your Food Oasis out of his minivan.

"We were out in the snow, the rain, the whole bit," he said.

Over the years the organization grew.

Today Brother Thomas says he and his all-volunteer staff provide food for more than 9000 people a month.

He collects the donated food from more than a dozen different stores and bakeries. The food is often nearing its expiration date or perhaps a little misshaped. Food that would otherwise be thrown in the trash.

Since December, the center has been operating out a space donated by the Hope Vineyard Church in Hillsboro.

But the church is expanding its youth classes and needs that space back, so it is helping Brother Thomas find Your Food Oasis a new home.

"We've had days where there's more than 400 people receiving food and means, so it's just a fantastic endeavor that I believe if the space is right, anyone can do it," said the church's lead pastor Adam Babcock.

The group is hoping someone will help out fairly quickly. They have to be out of their current location by September 15th.

If you will like to help, visit Your Food Oasis or contact Brother Thomas at 503-443-0348.

