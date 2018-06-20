A man who was called a “hero” after a shooting at a Walmart in Tumwater spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time after the incident.

“I am grieved that the shooter’s reckless actions endangered numerous individuals and demanded he be stopped before doing more harm,” said David George, a pastor at Oakville Assembly of God church.

George fatally shot a gunman who went on a shooting spree and a string of attempted carjackings Sunday night. Police believe Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary, Washington is responsible for at least six attempted carjackings.

George said he was at Walmart with his wife, daughter, and granddaughter to make an exchange when the incident happened. He was speaking with a customer service representative when he heard shots fired at the back of the store.

George, who says he has a concealed carry permit and has been through active shooter training, went to find his family, who had been in the checkout line.

“My daughter, recognizing the gunshots, also gathered her daughter and moved quickly to exit the building,” George said. “I did not see my wife at that time, so I continued to look for her and stay in the building as people began to realize the situation and run out of the building.”

The gunman can ran past him waving and pointing his gun, according to George. He followed the gunman to the parking lot with another armed civilian.

The gunman attempted to carjack two different vehicles, screaming at the driver, and fired shots into the driver’s side of the second car, according to George.

“When the driver could not respond to his threats, he started to travel in the direction I thought my family to be,” George said. “It was at this point that I left cover and moved to intercept the gunman.”

George said the gunman threatened a third person for their car.

“He entered the vehicle, which I considered an even bigger threat, and I fired to stop the shooter,” George said.

The suspect left the vehicle and fell down. George said the suspect wasn’t able to respond to him.

George, who is also an EMT with the Oakville Fire Department, told the other armed civilian to stay with the gunman and went to help one of the earlier shooting victims.

“I acted on Sunday to protect my family and others from the gunman, and his display of obvious deadly intent,” George said. “This is in accordance with both my training as an emergency responder, my calling as a pastor, a husband, a father, and a grandfather.”

