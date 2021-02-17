4 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend in Clackamas County

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said first responders have reported several other close calls as many people are without power following a winter storm.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Four people in Clackamas County died over the weekend from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff’s office. The deaths occurred while tens of thousands of people in the county were without power due to a snow and ice storm that swept through the region.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in addition to the deaths, first responders have reported several other close calls. Deputies reported six adults in Gladstone got carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator in an enclosed area.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important people don’t use generators inside their homes because of the carbon monoxide danger. Deputies also said people shouldn't use alternative heating sources, including barbecues, camp stoves or cooktops inside their homes.

Improper use of a generator can be hazardous. To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people should "never run a motor vehicle, generator, pressure washer or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from an open window, door, or vent where exhaust can vent into an enclosed area."

The CDC also says people should "never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open."

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 or a health care professional immediately.

More than 190,000 Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power customers in the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley remain without power. Officials for the utility companies on Monday warned it could be days before power returns for many customers.

For those without power, PGE offers the following tips: