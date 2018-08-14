The wildfire smoke in Portland's skies improved slightly on Wednesday, but air remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Wildfires burning to the north and south have brought more haze into the metro area.

The air quality is expected to remain in the unhealthy range through Thursday evening, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

Portland Public Schools canceled or moved indoors all morning and afternoon outdoor athletic activities.

Beaverton School District reported that it was canceling all outdoor athletic activities for the second day in a row but reversed the decision just after 9 a.m. The district tweeted that all outdoor activities will resume as air quality in Beaverton improved to moderate.

Portland's AQI was 161 early Wednesday morning but improved to 147 Wednesday afternoon. The AQI was 163 on Tuesday morning and 166 on Tuesday night. A rating higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider staying inside, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Wildfire smoke continues to pour into the area from wildfires in British Columbia as well as the fires burning in Southern Oregon.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot with highs in the low 90s on Wednesday before it cools down Thursday.

The forecast calls for three consecutive days, starting Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. The return of clear skies could also happen Thursday.

"The sky should also be less smoky as westerly winds aloft return," Zaffino said.

