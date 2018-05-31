After toxins were discovered in Salem's drinking water, many parents were left wondering what the contamination meant for their babies and unborn children.

Health officials warned pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under the age of 6 to not drink or cook with tap water.

Three toxic algae blooms discovered in Detroit Lake led to the detection of high concentrations of the liver toxin microcystin and cylindrospermopsin on May 25.

Four days later, the city issued an alert warning of the unsafe drinking water.

The delay concerned many of those with elevated risks, including pregnant women like Allyson Wise.

"It frustrates me that city officials appeared to know about the elevated toxin levels for a number of days, but only chose to alert people on the evening of the 29th," she said.

At almost 8-months-pregnant, Wise drank tap water throughout the day on Tuesday and would've continued had she not seen posts about the health advisory on social media.

"... (It) could've put the health of my baby at risk," she said.

Wise said because most places are sold out of bottled water, she plans on picking some up for her family and pets on her way home from work in McMinnville.

"I am fortunate to be able to do this, and feel for the people who have no means of leaving town just for drinking water," she said.

She also intends to call her doctor immediately if she begins exhibiting any symptoms of cynanotoxin exposure.

Symptoms to watch for

Marion County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said pregnant women who have been drinking tap water should watch for symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

If they develop these symptoms, they should let their health care provider know, but, she warned, there are no tests available to screen for exposure and no specific treatment.

Salem Health officials said they are taking extra measures to prevent exposure.

“Patient safety is our top priority at all times," said Lisa Ketchum, director of the hospital's women and children service line. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are exercising precautions and only using bottled or filtered water for our patients and families."

Cleaning bottles, sippy cups, pumps

Hospital staff are also only using sterile water to clean reusable infant bottles, toddler cups and breast pump equipment.

Dr. Fred Berman, director of the Toxicology Information Center at the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences, said the toxins can lead to kidney and liver damage. Prolonged exposure could even be carcinogenic.

Children's low body weight and developing nervous symptoms make them more susceptible to the toxins. Berman said nursing mothers who ingest the toxin could pass it to their infants through their breast milk.

Because the direct effect is unknown, the Oregon Health Authority recommends nursing women exercise "abundant caution."

"We don't know how much of (the toxin) could transfer," OHA spokeswoman Delia Hernandez said.

Dumping stored breast milk

Following a press conference Wednesday, Landers said nursing mothers who pump and store their breast milk should dump milk stored since May 23 if they've been drinking tap water.

She also recommended swapping breast milk for bottled water mixed with formula for the time being.

Berman said the toxins might also have an impact on developing fetuses.

"What goes through a woman's blood will go through fetal blood," he said.

There are no known birth defects associated with the toxins.

"I have seen nothing in my research to date that talks about birth defects if a pregnant mom is exposed," Landers said.

Toxins don't last forever

Berman said the toxins pass through the system fairly quickly through excretion. According to studies, about 75 percent of microcystin leaves the system in the first 12 hours. The remaining quarter is gone within six days of exposure.

The process is somewhat slower with cylindrospermopsin. Studies involving mice show it leaving the system within a few days.

Landers said parents worried their child is having symptoms of toxin exposure should contact their care provider. Symptoms would be similar to that of a stomach virus and would be treated similarly, with fluid support, oral re-hydration and rest.

10-day exposure period

City officials said they wanted to be proactive by warning people within the 10-day exposure window. The 10-day level was developed by the EPA to determine the lowest level exposure that produces adverse effects. After factoring in different "uncertainty" factors like varying weights and ages, the 10-day advisory level is set.

Once the 10-day mark is reached, that's when the probability of health issues increases.

By releasing the advisory Tuesday, the city erred on the side of caution, Berman said.

"Salem is ahead of the curve on that," he added.

Still, he warned, people at risk should not be cavalier about the warning. Young children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions and pets are advised to completely avoid drinking and cooking with tap water until the advisory is lifted.

