SANDY, Ore. –

A boil water notice was issued for some Sandy residents on Saturday morning. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, all the lab samples came back clean. Sandy city manager Kim Yamashita said all Sandy residents can now drink the water without having to boil it first.

On Saturday, the city said a water reservoir serving higher elevation areas was drained due to a valve failure early Saturday morning. As a result, areas west of Langensand Road, east of Meinig Avenue, and south of Highway 26 had no or low water pressure, the city said.

As a precaution, the city advised all customers in the affected area to use bottled water or boil any water used for drinking or cooking. In a Facebook post, the city said water for residents who live east of Langensand Road should not be impacted.

The city said it will take 24-48 hours to determine if contamination occurred to the water system. The problem is expected to be resolved by late Sunday afternoon.

The city issued the following advice for affected residents:

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Cleaning food contact surfaces

