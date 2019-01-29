PORTLAND, Ore. — Dr. Jennifer Vines, deputy health officer for Multnomah County, spoke with KGW's Nina Mehlhaf on Tuesday about the measles outbreak in Clark County.

Health officials have confirmed 35 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County. Eleven other cases of suspected measles are being investigated.

The outbreak has also spread to Oregon, where health officials say a Multnomah County resident has measles, and the case is linked to the Washington outbreak.

People with the disease may have exposed others at health clinics, schools, restaurants and other locations, including OMSI, Portland International Airport and the Moda Center. Click here for a full list of exposure sites.

WATCH: Q&A with Dr. Jennifer Vines on the measles outbreak

Of the 35 confirmed cases in Clark County:

25 cases were found among children ages 1 to 10

9 cases were found among children 11 to 18

1 case was found among adults 19 to 29

Of the people found with the virus, 31 were unvaccinated. It is unclear whether the other four people were vaccinated or not.

One child remains hospitalized, officials said.

RELATED: Verify fast facts: Measles

RELATED: What you need to know about measles: common questions answered