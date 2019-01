PORTLAND, Ore. — Dr. Jennifer Vines, a deputy health officer in Portland, Oregon will speak with KGW's Nina Mehlhaf on Tuesday at 11 a.m. about the measles outbreak that started in Clark County.

Some of the questions Dr. Vines will answer today include what to do if you or your family were at any of the possible exposure locations, what is your chance of getting measles, and can these exposure locations do anything to create a "clean" environment for everyone.