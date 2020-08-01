The dinner served to the stars at the Golden Globes on Sunday was all vegan. Can you do the same, but for all of January.

Some drinkers go dry in January. Many of us hit the health clubs for New Year's resolutions. But go meat free?

A non-profit in England launched Veganuary six years ago and it's becoming popular around the globe. Last year, over a quarter million people took the pledge to go vegan for the month of January.

So what is a vegan diet?

You say no to any animal product -- meat, fish, dairy, eggs. Instead you load up on veggies, fruits, beans and foods like tempeh or tofu.

And if you're going to do it cold tofurkey, know that it's not easy. Experts say Veganuary isn't realistic for most people without first, significant pre-planning and research.

Here's what you might do instead. Start with Meatless Mondays. Or a modified Veganuary where you still eat eggs and dairy.

And the meal at the Golden Globes? Turns out a big fan of the vegan meal idea was Joaquin Phoenix, who took the award for best actor in a drama.

Some 10 Portland restaurants are part of Veganuary, including Sizzle Pie, Cantina Xica, Corina’s Bakery, Nectar Café and Carioca Bowl. Complete list here.

Special menu offerings include:

•Sizzle Pie: Rotating Pizza Slices, three vegan slices daily per location.

Cantina Xica: Cauliflower NaXos and Chopped Kale Salad

Corina’s Bakery: Vinter Salad (chop salad), Sunshine Citrus Tart and The Hummerrulle (lobster roll)

Nectar Café: Spiced Persimmon Waffle and Roasted Beet Sandwich

Carioca Bowl: Golden Chai, Brazilian Cheesebread, Samba Bowl and The Trifecta Bowl

KGW Sunrise anchor Brenda Braxton has some favorite vegan restaurants in the Portland area. Check out her list.

Vancouver teacher Tim Medearis was one of two winners of "PETA's Sexiest Vegan Over 50" contest last year. He beat out contestants nationwide.

