University of Portland nursing grads optimistic and excited to start careers in healthcare

During National Nurses Week, more than 250 University of Portland School of Nursing students graduated, the largest class in Oregon's history.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past weekend at the University of Portland, 252 students got their degrees, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The school called the graduating nursing class the largest in Oregon's history.

Two of those graduates are Lily Orman and William Weber.

"I actually went into nursing solely for women’s health," Orman said. "I will be starting my career at Legacy Salmon Creek's Family Birth Center, so that's super exciting. Dream unit, dream hospital."

"This week I graduated from the University of Portland and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army, so I will be an active duty nurse in a military treatment facility somewhere in the United States," Weber said. "I will find out my duty station here in a couple of months."

After four years of work, they said it's still a bit surreal to be done at the University of Portland, but they know some of their toughest challenges are ahead of them.

"Nursing is in a unique place right now, especially since COVID. There's kind of a mass exodus of nurses," Weber said.

"Nurse staffing is a big issue that we are heading into, and obviously post-COVID, we are having a lot of our senior nurses leave the bedside which is creating some staffing situations," Orman said. "Mentorship is really critical on our end as a new grads entering into the field."

This session, lawmakers in Salem and Olympia worked alongside hospitals, administrators, nurses and unions to craft policy that would relieve some of the burden on those in the field. Nurses say they're overworked and burned out, some only a few years into their career.

The nursing crisis extends far beyond Oregon and Washington.

"We have a population that is increasing in age," Weber said. "We have nurses leaving the profession and we have medical enhancements that prolong life so we have more people that are sicker than ever before. So we need more nurses."

Both graduates said that despite the challenges, there's no other field in which they'd like to work.