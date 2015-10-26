Editor's note: This article was originally published on Oct. 18, 2015.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerry Fadden didn't want to take any chances when his one-year-old daughter hit her head while playing outside in September.

So the Portland father took his daughter to the emergency room at Randall Children's Hospital just to check for a potential head injury. After a quick exam, a doctor reassured him that his little girl would be okay.

"He checked her out and gave her a clean bill of health," said Fadden. "Basically at that point he sent us on our way."

A few weeks later, a bill arrived from Legacy Emanuel. The hospital was in his provider network, so after his insurance portion was calculated, Fadden was charged $250 for the emergency room visit.

"I was getting ready to cut the check and then this other bill came in the mail," said Fadden.

The second bill, which came as a complete surprise, was from a business called Northwest Acute Care Specialists for $394.

"Why are we getting a bill that is even more than the hospital bill itself for a doctor we have never heard of before?" Fadden wondered. "It was pretty strange."

Fadden felt blindsided when he found out the doctor who treated his daughter in the ER was actually a subcontractor with Northwest Acute Care Specialists. That doctor was not covered by the family's insurance.

"There was no sort of disclosure that the doctor we might be seeing was not a Legacy employee and not in our network," said Fadden.

A KGW investigation found that many patients who have insurance may still wind up with unexpected out-of-network bills, often resulting in thousands of dollars in charges with little recourse.

"There's no limit on how much out-of-network doctors can bill, so these bills have the potential to be quite large," said Dr. Kelly Kyanko of New York University School of Medicine.

A study by the NYU medical researcher found nearly three million Americans receive unexpected out-of-network charges every year.

The problem often occurs because patients begin treatment with a doctor who accepts their insurance. But, if someone else comes in to help who isn't in the network, the patient is likely to end up with a separate bill from that provider.

"Many folks wake up to what I would call 'stealth charges' when they realize that an anesthesiologist or a pathologist or a radiologist or an assistant at surgery has provided them with services they never even knew about, never met the person," said Dr. John Santa, former director of the Consumer Reports Health Ratings Center.

Just a handful of states have protections against surprise out-of-network charges. Oregon is not one of them. The state does not require any disclosure from an out-of-network doctor and does not limit how much amount a patient can be charged.

"As tough as it is to say, patients and consumers sometimes need to fight the health care system that they are in if they going to get it to pay attention and make sense," said Santa. "This is one of those instances."

Consumers Union estimates that nearly a third of all patients with private insurance at some point will get a bill they didn't expect. The non-profit advocacy group created an online complaint tool as part of a campaign to "End Surprise Medical Bills".

"We feel like the fix really is on us," said Brian Terrett, spokesman for Legacy Emanuel. "We have to talk to patients when they come in the door and help them understand the kind of coverage they have and whether or not they are in-network or out-of-network."

Jerry Fadden argues that disclosure is only part of the solution. He was in no position to bargain or shop around as he carried his infant daughter into the hospital.

"No good parent is going to say, 'I'm not going to care for my kid because I'm concerned that insurance isn't going to cover it or it's going to cost," said Fadden. "That kind of goes out the window."

According to Legacy Emanuel, unexpected out-of-network bills like Fadden received are rare at the Portland hospital.

"We have made it a priority to make sure that our providers who are in the emergency department, our providers who are in trauma are within the same networks that we have," said Terrett.

Legacy Emanuel agreed to drop the unexpected out-of-network charges for Fadden.

A spokeswoman for Fadden's insurance provider, LifeWise Health Plan of Oregon, called this kind of billing practice "one of the most challenging situations for all of our members."

"We know this is not ideal for our members, and we do our best to negotiate agreements that avoid this situation," said LifeWise spokeswoman Deana Strunk.

"The bigger issue for me, though, is a policy change," said Fadden.

Health care advocates say that because the problem is so widespread and pervasive, the solution should come from the health care industry, not the patients and families who are incurring the surprise bills.

"What frankly is very frustrating, if not infuriating, is insurers and hospitals that put this back on patients and say, 'Oh no, you need to be accountable for this.' This was your mistake," explained Dr. Santa. "They've had 30 years to figure this out. They haven't figured it out. This is a system problem."

What Should Consumers Do To Prevent Unexpected Charges?*

•When possible, use provider directories and other plan-provided information to locate in-network providers.

•When possible, ask providers whether they are in the plan's network. If providers are not in network, ask whether they will accept the plan's payment as payment in full.

•In cases where a provider sends a balance bill, review the health plan's explanation of benefits and any notices about consumer rights.

•Before paying a balance bill, contact both the health plan and the provider. Ask whether the plan is willing to pay the bill. If not, ask whether the provider will accept a lesser amount.

•Contact the state insurance department to see if any remedy is available under the state's laws.

*(source: Georgetown University Health Policy Institute)

