Kimberly-Clark is voluntarily recalling its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, over reports the products are unraveling or coming apart when women try to take them out of their bodies.

In some cases, the problem is so bad that women had to seek medical attention to remove the tampon pieces left inside them, according to a news release. A small number of women have even reported infections, injuries, irritations and other issues in their private areas.

The recall impacts tampons that were sold in the United States and Canada and were manufactured between October 7, 2016 and October 16, 2018. They were distributed between October 17, 2016 and October 23, 2018.

People who bought this product should stop using it immediately and call the Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499. The phone lines are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

The recall didn’t impact any other U by Kotex-branded products.

Click here to check your lot number.