Local counselors share suicide prevention efforts as new national program rolls out

A national initiative is pouring millions into suicide prevention during the global pandemic. Local clinicians share what they've learned through similar efforts.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — An initiative from the Trump Administration rolled out earlier this month allots $53 million for suicide prevention.

According to the Associated Press, the two-year initiative focuses on high-risk populations, particularly veterans, who are about 1.5 times more at risk than those who have not served in the military.

Oregon and Washington struggle with meeting needs for mental health supports. CDC data compiled by United Health Foundation show both states fall within the top 20 for above-average suicide rates. More than 800 Oregonians died by suicide in 2018.

Lifeworks Northwest is one of the groups working to change this. It provides mental health services across Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. It has pushed its Zero Suicide Initiative since 2015.

Rich Roell with Lifeworks has been a licensed clinical social worker for more than 20 years. He said he was inspired to help people through his own experience seeking mental health support as a young adult.

"It saved my life," Roell said. "You absolutely are not alone...It can be difficult to talk about."

During the pandemic, clinicians like Roell continue to work with people who need support.

"The social isolation. I think that is impacting people significantly," Roell said.

Lifeworks joined efforts in Washington County to improve access to resources. It is giving phones and tablets to people who need telehealth services, particularly within communities of color.

In-person mental health support, crisis response and help connecting with financial support are some other services, all under the umbrella of Lifeworks' Zero Suicide goal.

"Really, it's a culture shift," explained Lifeworks Northwest VP of clinical services, Dr. Mark Lewinsohn. "We all have a role to play in this, it's not just for the professionals."

Lewinsohn's goal is to dispel the idea that some suicides are inevitable. Staff at all levels of his operation—from the front desk to the clinician's office—are trained to recognize when someone is considering suicide and what de-escalation steps to take.

"We ask the question every time we meet with somebody, no matter what brings them to our door, are you thinking of suicide?" Roell explained. "You could save a life by asking that question."

"If we just sit in silence, then we're just part of that pattern continuing to ignore and not help people address the problem that's going on," Lewinsohn agreed.

By 2018, three years into Lifeworks Northwest's Zero Suicide Initiative, it reported a 29 percent drop in completed suicide attempts by its clients.

The organization knows reaching zero will not be easy.

"It's just like the cure for cancer...Is that easy? No. Have we given up on it? No," Lewinsohn said.