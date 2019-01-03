PORTLAND, Ore. — A person diagnosed with measles recently visited Portland International Airport and made several stops in Salem, according to health officials in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority said the case is unrelated to the outbreak in Clark County, Washington, where more than 60 people have been diagnosed with the virus. The case is also unrelated to previous measles cases in Multnomah County.

The infected person is an Illinois resident who recently spent time in countries where measles is common, officials said. The person has not received immunizations against the virus, according to officials.

People who were at the following areas at the following times may have been exposed to measles:

Youth With a Mission, 7085 Battle Creek Road SE, Salem, Feb. 18, 7 a.m. through Feb. 22, 1 p.m.

Get Air Trampoline Park, 3910 Rickey St. SE, Salem, Feb. 21, 1:45-5 p.m.

Red Robin, 831 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem, Feb. 21, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Portland International Airport: Southwest Airlines check-in area and Concourse C, Feb. 22, 12:30-5 p.m.

Oregon Health Authority is working with Marion and Mulntomah counties to identify people who may have been exposed. Most Oregonians have been vaccinated and their risk is low. Risk is higher for people who have not been vaccinated.

Check your immunization records

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

Marion County established a call center for questions related to the measles case at 503-588-5621. The call center will be open at the following times;

Friday, March 1, noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Multnomah County residents can call their health department at 503-988-3406.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

