WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- The city of Wilsonville is testing its water supply after low levels of a toxin were detected on Wednesday.

The city said it is rushing a water sample that tested positive for microcystin, a cyanotoxin also known as blue-green algae, to a lab in Seattle.

Wilsonville is not issuing a health alert until it learns the results of the Seattle test.

“The Environmental Protection Agency strongly recommends obtaining results from a confirmation sample prior to issuing a public advisory,” a city spokesperson said in a press release.

If a health advisory was issued, it would apply to pregnant and nursing women, people with compromised immune systems and anyone under the age of 6.

Wilsonville also adjusted the ozone levels in its water treatment plant, which the city said is state-of-the-art.

“Unlike other water treatment plants, Wilsonville’s state-of-the-art facility utilizes ozonation, a practice deemed very effective by the EPA for reducing potential exposure to cyanotoxins in drinking water by destroying microorganisms and degrading organic pollutants through the infusion of ozone,” the release said.

The city of Salem is scrambling to address its water issues after blue-green algae from the city’s water source, Detroit Lake, was detected in city water samples. Some Salem residents, including kids and pregnant women, were told not to drink tap water starting Tuesday. The warning was still in effect Friday.

Residents are snapping up bottled water, and the Oregon Department of Justice is warning shoppers of price-gouging amid the crisis.

