WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- The cities of Wilsonville and Sherwood are testing their water supply after low levels of a toxin were detected on Thursday.

A water sample that tested positive for microcystin, a cyanotoxin also known as blue-green algae, is being rushed to a lab in Seattle.

Neither city is issuing a health alert until it learns the results of the Seattle test, which is expected on Monday.

“The Environmental Protection Agency strongly recommends obtaining results from a confirmation sample prior to issuing a public advisory,” a Wilsonville spokesperson said in a press release.

If a health advisory is issued, it would apply to pregnant and nursing women, people with compromised immune systems and anyone under the age of 6.

Wilsonville and Sherwood share a water treatment plant. The ozone levels in the plant have been adjusted following detection of the toxin.

“Unlike other water treatment plants, Wilsonville’s state-of-the-art facility utilizes ozonation, a practice deemed very effective by the EPA for reducing potential exposure to cyanotoxins in drinking water by destroying microorganisms and degrading organic pollutants through the infusion of ozone,” a release from the city of Wilsonville said.

The city of Salem is scrambling to address its water issues after blue-green algae from the city’s water source, Detroit Lake, was detected in city water samples. Some Salem residents, including kids and pregnant women, were told not to drink tap water starting Tuesday. The warning was still in effect Friday.

Residents are snapping up bottled water, and the Oregon Department of Justice is warning shoppers of price-gouging amid the crisis.

