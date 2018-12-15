SHERWOOD, Ore. — To watch Becky Roth run around her Sherwood neighborhood you'd never guess what she's been through.

"I am stronger now than I ever was," Roth said.

The fact she can still run is a testament to her courage, strength, and heart. Roth discovered strength she never knew she had in a years long battle with Oral Cancer.

A fight that became her personal storm.

Inside her home, she read through a journal.

"When I couldn't speak, I would write notes in my journal," she said.

The storm threatened everything.

Her running. Her speech. Her life.

Patients with Oral Cancer undergo some of the most intense treatment of any form of cancer. Becky had multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and excruciating radiation.

"I hate the scars all over my body," Roth said.

Her husband, Chris, knows what she's been through.

His wife of 27 years, mother of their two children, and a teaching assistant for children with autism-- endured the nearly unbearable.

It wasn't scary at first.

Her dentist discovered a white spot on her tongue. It was benign.

She had none of the risk factors for Oral Cancer such as heavy drinking and smoking.

"I never smoked, I was active, healthy," she said.

Five years later, Dr. Brian Bell at the Providence Cancer Center discovered a tumor at the base of her tongue and jaw.

That's when the storm began.

Dr. Bell had to remove two inches of her jawbone.

"In Becky's case, it was particularly complex,” said Bell. “Your ability to speak, to taste, to swallow, to smell, see and hear; your facial appearance-all of these are affected."

Dr. Bell rebuilt her jaw--removing her leg bone, the fibula. He also removed surrounding tissue in a procedure called microvascular tissue transfer. The process takes tissue from another part of the body keeping the blood supply intact and transports it to the head and neck.

He used the tissue around Becky's fibula to reconstruct her face.

"This really scared me when we found out there was a forty percent she might not make it," said Chris.

And the storm grew.

The next year the cancer was back. This time, Dr. Bell had to remove more of her jaw.

"She is actually missing about two-thirds of her jaw and half her tongue," said Bell.

Her chances of survival went down.

She went through four surgeries and nearly died on the operating table. Then spent two weeks in the hospital. They removed the fibula from her other leg.

"I have no fibula in either leg now," said Roth.

More of Becky's face was disfigured and reconstructed. She endured 33 radiation treatments.

"I hate the way my face looks. I hate the wrinkles from radiation," Roth said.

But, that's not what Chris sees.

"I look in her eyes and I see the most beautiful human being God ever made," Chris said.

With Chris by her side, Becky fought back.

And with a team of heroes let by Providence Cancer Center's Dr. Bell.

"He says he's not a hero. But I believe he went above and beyond in his fight for my life,” Roth said.

“I will be forever grateful to him for me being here.”

With both of her fibulas gone, another doctor told her she'd likely never run again.

"I made it my mission to prove him wrong," said Roth. "If you tell me I shouldn't be alive or you tell me I won't run or that my life won't be the same, I am going to prove to you that I can do it, and it will be okay."

And boy! Did she prove that doctor wrong.

Four months later, she ran a 5K. Then half marathons.

She completed the Sauvie Island full marathon in under four hours qualifying for the Boston Marathon. All without her fibulas.

"No problem. I'm fibula-less and cancer-free," she said.

She trained this summer for the Hood to Coast relay running with a team made up of other cancer survivors and Providence caregivers. Their team name: the "Cancer Crushers."

Hood to Coast is a grueling 199-mile relay from Timberline Lodge to Seaside.

It took Becky's team more than 31 and a half hours with little sleep. Becky ran three separate legs totaling 16 miles.

Amid a cheering crowd, Becky ran her team's final leg into the finish line in Seaside.

A runner from another team who ran the last few miles alongside her was impressed by her spirit, strength, and story.

"We got to run together the last five miles. And this woman has a story. Awesome, awesome, awesome," he said and gave Becky a high five.

Doctor Brian Bell called Becky an inspiration.

"It gives people who have to follow in her footsteps--it gives them hope," he said.

For those who call Becky a hero, she shrugs it off.

"I am a Mom first and foremost,” Roth said. “I think this is why in the deepest part of my being, I needed to be here for them. My son was 15 and my daughter was 12 and a half. And that is not old enough to be without a Mom. I don't consider myself a hero. I am a wife and Mom and I fought for them."

And about that storm.

Becky recited a quote she keeps close as a reminder of what she has overcome.

"The devil whispered in my ear, you're not strong enough to withstand the storm,” she said. “Today I whispered in the devil's ear-I am the storm."