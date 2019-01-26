PORTLAND, Ore. — Three more cases of measles were confirmed in Multnomah County residents on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The three individuals were all in close contact with the first Multnomah County resident who tested positive for measles on January 25. That case was linked to the outbreak in Clark County, Washington, where there have been 49 total cases of confirmed measles.

Officials say the four confirmed cases of measles in Multnomah County pose no risk to the public.

"These individuals did everything right," Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County deputy health officer, said. "They stayed away from others while on symptom watch so we have no new public exposures to measles."

Oregon Health Authority said the measles threat has resulted in an increase in vaccinations. The number of measles vaccines given out in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties tripled in January compared to the same time last year, from 200 per day in 2018 to 600 per day this year.

"This outbreak has put people at real risk," Ann Thomas, public health physician at the Oregon Health Authority, said. "It has also raised an awareness that measles could easily make a comeback, and the only way to prevent that is to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

In January, Oregon Health Authority released the following exposure sites:

Legacy GoHealth, 22262 NE Glisan St, Gresham Sunday, Jan. 20, 9–11:30 a.m.

22262 NE Glisan St, Gresham Fred Meyer , 22855 NE Parklane, Wood Village Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

, 22855 NE Parklane, Wood Village Gresham Troutdale Family Medical Center , 1700 SW 257th Dr., Troutdale Wednesday, Jan. 23, 12:30–2 p.m.

, 1700 SW 257th Dr., Troutdale Walgreens Pharmacy , 25699 SE Stark St, Troutdalle Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1–2:30 p.m.

, 25699 SE Stark St, Troutdalle

No new sites were released on Wednesday.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

OHA is working with Multnomah County, and other Oregon and Washington agencies, to notify individuals of their potential exposure and help them take steps to prevent exposing others should they become ill.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or vaccination should call their primary care provider or local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 360-397-8021

Multnomah County Public Health, 503-988-3406

Washington County Public Health, 503-846-3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503-655-8411

Check your immunization records

Learn more about measles