PORTLAND, Ore. – Health officials confirmed a third case of measles in Multnomah County.

The person tested positive for measles on July 13. The person was not vaccinated for the disease, and was in close contact with the second person who tested positive on July 6, according to Multnomah County Public Health.

Health officials asked the person to stay at home and away from others.

“Once again our measles response plan worked, thanks to another individual willing to stay away from others and call us at the first sign of symptoms,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer.

The third case is related to a case under investigation in Clark County, Washington.

The first individual was diagnosed on June 27. Multnomah County said it was the first case of measles in the Portland metro area since 2014. The affected person visited a local emergency room and spent time in a childcare facility in Gresham. About 500 people potentially exposed to the virus were notified.

Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

