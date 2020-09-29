Smoke from California wildfires could move into Portland area

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill says the FutureCast shows wildfire smoke from California pushing over Portland on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke from California is arriving along the Oregon Coast on Tuesday and could push over Portland on Wednesday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

Firefighters in California are battling multiple wildfires, including the massive Thomas fire, which is burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The Thomas fire is the second-largest in 85 years of recorded California history, according to the Associated Press.

Hill said the smoky air that moving over parts of Oregon will be hazy and could drop Portland’s air quality into the moderate category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Air quality in the moderate category would mean certain people, especially those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, could be at risk.