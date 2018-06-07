PORTLAND, Ore. – A second case of measles in Multnomah County was confirmed on Friday.

The person was in close contact with an individual diagnosed with measles on June 27, an official with Multnomah County said. The county made sure the second person stayed at home and has been in daily contact with them to check on symptoms.

“This individual did exactly the right thing,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County’s deputy health officer. “When this person began having symptoms, they called us immediately. And we worked together to get the individual health care in a way that did not expose anyone else to the virus. This is how we stop outbreaks.”

Last week, Multnomah County confirmed the first case of measles in the Portland metro area since 2014. The affected person visited a local emergency room and spent time in a childcare facility in Gresham. About 500 people potentially exposed to the virus were notified.

Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

