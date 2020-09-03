Editor's Note: The video above is from the first time we spoke to the Rafanelli's nearly a week ago.

After almost a week stranded out at sea, a Seattle couple, and 3,500 other people will finally be able to disembark from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship has been held off of the coast of California due to positive cases of COVID-19.

The Rafanellis, Gregory and his wife Cathy, are feeling great, despite being in their room for 48 hours straight.

So far, 21 people have tested positive, including 19 crew members but thousands more have not been tested.

Once the ship docks and everyone has come off, they will be sent to one of four military bases to be in isolation where they will be tested for COVID-19.

"They just basically said it could take several days for them to get all the passengers off. So, we may be on a few more days," Cathy said.

"Whenever we get to the facility where we'll be housed – for the quarantine period – they'll administer the test when we get there," Greg said.

But they both are in great spirits, they were even able to walk on the deck of the ship on Sunday.

"The ship has been providing – ya know – being very sensitive to people that are shut in. They bring us craft kits, they’ve given us puzzles, added 99 movies onto the entertainment system," Greg said. "And also, they’ve given us a phone number in case – to talk to a mental health professional in case we get a little stir crazy. "

The disembarkment process will begin Monday but due to the number of people on the ship and the quarantine processes that will need to be in place, it may be a few more days before they are able to be on dry land.