Low levels of toxic algae have been discovered in Salem’s drinking water, prompting officials to issue an advisory warning children under 6 years old to avoid tap water, in addition to people with compromised health.

Bottled water should be used for drinking, making infant formula, making ice and preparing food and beverages for impacted groups, officials said.

"Children under the age of six, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers, or other sensitive populations should follow this advisory," a news release said.

Toxic algae levels were first detected in Detroit Reservoir last week.

