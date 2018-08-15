The FDA has recalled two thyroid medication ingredients due to risks of contamination or "adulteration."

Levothyroxine and Liothyronine are two ingredients found in one medication and are being recalled in its tablet form in the 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg dosages.

According to a release from the FDA, the medicine is used to treat hypothyroidism. The release went on to state that the recall is voluntary and there have been no reports of "adverse events" due to the medication.

The reason for the recall, as stated in the release:

These products are being recalled as a precaution because they were manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s Import Alert of Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which as a result of a 2017 inspection were found to have deficiencies with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Substandard cGMP practices could represent the possibility of risk being introduced into the manufacturing process.

