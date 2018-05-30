SALEM, Ore. -- If you received an emergency alert on your phone Tuesday night, it was meant to tell you about the contaminated drinking water in the Salem area.

But many people in the Willamette Valley didn't realize that at around 8:30 p.m. when they received a civil emergency alert on their phones that said "prepare for action" but didn't provide any more information.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement agencies in the Willamette Valley, quickly posted on social media that the alert was intended to notify people about the toxins in Salem's drinking water. They also asked people to not call 911.

THERE IS NO CIVIL EMERGENCY. The message was intended to notify those affected by the water issue in Salem. PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911. — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) May 30, 2018

Residents in Marion, Yamhill, Benton, Lincoln, Deschutes and Clackamas counties reported receiving the message.

"Our center was completely bogged down with 911 calls after the alert went out," said Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldridge said when 911 lines become tied up, people with actual emergencies cannot get through or their call times become longer.

The message was sent by the Office of Emergency management in error, according to Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris.

If you received this alert Woodburn area residents, please disregard. We’ve learned from State OEM it was sent in error and was intended for the Salem area about water issues. @CityofWoodburn @WoodburnFireDst @WoodburnPolice @MCSOInTheKnow @Metcom_911 @MarionCountyEM pic.twitter.com/9ulkEJMTze — Chief Jim Ferraris (@chiefferraris) May 30, 2018

OEM said the alert was requested by the City of Salem to alert residents about the drinking water advisory but "defaulted to civil emergency verbiage."

"This was a technology issue which OEM is currently working to learn how and why it happened," OEM said in a statement.

"OEM understands the default message caused concern among residents and is working to learn the issue to be corrected," OEM said.

A corrected alert was sent later with the appropriate information.

Follow-up message from the Office of Emergency Management (Photo: Statesman Journal)

Statesman Journal

Earlier on Tuesday, low levels of toxic algae was discovered in Salem’s drinking water, prompting officials to issue an advisory that parents should not give tap water to children under 6 years old. People with compromised health and immune systems should also avoid the tap water.

