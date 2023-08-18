Oregon health professionals hope new postpartum depression pill will help new mothers navigate new chapter: 'It’s revolutionary'

Postpartum depression affects about one in seven women in the U.S. But that number is much higher in Oregon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever pill that treats postpartum depression, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers. Postpartum depression affects about one in seven women in the U.S. But that number is higher in Oregon.

“My first thought was, ‘It’s about time,” said Adrienne Cardiel, a behavioral health consultant at Oregon Health & Science University. “Because I do think it could be a big cultural shift.”

Cardiel also works as a licensed social worker and finds herself working with mothers who suffer from postpartum. She believes this new medicine will be life-saving.

“I think people don’t realize about postpartum depression is that it’s very treatable,” said Cardiel. “It is recoverable.”

One in four women living in Oregon report symptoms of prenatal or postpartum depression. Like anger, anxiety, mood swings and having unwanted thoughts.

But health professionals are hopeful this new pill will soon help new mothers navigate this next chapter.

The pill will be sold under the brand name Zurzuvae and it will be taken once a day for the course of two weeks. That's something Cardiel thinks is a game changer because most antidepressants take weeks — if not months — to show benefits to those taking them.

“To me, it’s revolutionary and life-saving,” said Kimmi Burk a mother of two.

Burk suffered from postpartum depression after both of her pregnancies. She said life was hard during those moments.

“Especially the first three months are so hard for anybody with but postpartum depression,” said Burk. “It was just so foggy. It was challenging to take care of myself — let alone a new person.”

Oregon currently ranks as the second worst state in the country when it comes to mental illness and access to care, Utah being the worst. So finding a good support system during difficult times is important.

“Talking about your feelings in a group really helps to normalize the experience,” said Angie Fitzpatrick, the director of Baby Blues Connection.

Baby Blues Connection is a nonprofit that provides support and resources to birthing parents in the greater Portland metro area dealing with postpartum depression and anxiety. She said having a community that understands what you’re going through is crucial to this process.

“If you’re struggling just having someone say, ‘I understand,’ is amazing. When you hear that amongst a group of people it’s 10 times better,” said Fitzpatrick.

Baby Blues Connection is just one of the many support groups for new parents. And while the first step may be scary - Burk wants people to know that you’re not alone.