An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect in Portland through Friday morning after which the skies should clear and the air quality improve to healthy levels.

Lingering wildfire smoke will keep the air quality unhealthy at times through Friday morning, though conditions are expected to improve Thursday and Friday as low-level smoke gradually diminishes, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Wildfires burning to the north and south brought a thick haze into the metro area earlier this week.

Portland's air quality index (AQI) was 76 (moderate) on Thursday morning. The forecast calls for the air quality to deteriorate throughout the day, however, and it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Note: The link above has a message on its homepage that reads: "Due to wildfires, AirNow.gov is experiencing extremely high traffic. Some pages may be slow to load or there may be intermittent outages. We are sorry for the inconvenience."

Ratings higher than 100 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air. Earlier this week, Portland's AQI topped 160.

When the air is unhealthy, everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider staying inside, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

School districts in Portland and Beaverton canceled outdoor activities or moved them inside earlier this week due to the unhealthy air quality.

Expect a hazy warm afternoon Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Friday will begin with morning clouds, but once the sun comes out, it should shine through a smoke-free sky. Highs are expected to reach 80 degrees.

"Look for a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees Sunday," said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

