SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A plane carrying American evacuees from the Wuhan region of China, where the deadly coronavirus was first detected, arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday morning.

The plane was one of two flights carrying a total of about 350 American evacuees from Wuhan, and both arrived Wednesday morning at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield in Northern California's Solano County.



The San Diego-bound plane landed at MCAS Miramar at 9:25 a.m. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were aboard the plane.

Christopher Braden, a doctor from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will provide a health update on the group of American evacuees Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., according to Capt. Matthew Gregory, director of communications for MCAS Miramar.

The evacuees will be screened by CDC medical personnel and moved to a quarantine site on the base, where they will reside for a federally mandated 14- day quarantine in the base's Consolidated Bachelor's Quarters or Miramar Inn, said Capt. Gregory.

One of the planes remained at Travis Air Force Base, where its passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine ordered by the CDC.

RELATED: MCAS Miramar to house quarantined U.S. citizens from China

RELATED: Child among quarantined US evacuees hospitalized with fever

RELATED: San Diego leaders address impact of coronavirus on Asian-owned businesses

RELATED: MCAS Miramar picked by Defense Department for coronavirus quarantine location

During their stay at the base, the evacuees will be provided food, water and other items by the Department of Health and Human Services. Department of Defense personnel will not have direct contact with any of those returning from China, Gregory said.



Nearly 200 Americans arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside on Jan. 29 and are quarantined there after being evacuated from Wuhan.



A child among the group was taken to Riverside University Medical Center on Monday night after developing a fever, but a county health department statement issued on Tuesday afternoon stressed that the transfer was "out of an abundance of caution" and not because there was any positive indication of coronavirus, which has to be verified through serology tests.



Laboratory samples will be sent to the CDC, with results available later in the week, according to health officials.



The coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 490 lives, with more than 24,000 infections documented in China. The respiratory illness is treatable, and many patients are recovering, according to reports.



There have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with six of those in California, including one case each in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Temporary quarantine and processing sites have been established at major airports, including LAX.



The virus was first identified by the Chinese government on Dec. 31, when authorities indicated an unknown pneumonia variant was infecting residents of Hubei province.