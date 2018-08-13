TriMet users may have been exposed to the measles virus earlier this month, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

A person was contagious with measles when they rode the MAX Red Line on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Most people are vaccinated and immune from the virus, the OHA says. But anyone who rode the Red Line during the times and dates listed below and develops a fever and a rash should visit their doctor.

MAX Red Line from Beaverton Transit Center to Pioneer Square between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on August 2

MAX Red Line from Pioneer Place to Beaverton Transit Center between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on August 2

RELATED: Measles case confirmed in person who traveled through Portland area

People who rode the MAX at other times and between other destinations were not exposed to the virus, OHA says.

Learn more about the symptoms of measles.

© 2018 KGW