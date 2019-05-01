Health officials in Oregon are investigating a confirmed case of measles.

The person with the disease spent time in The Dalles and Hood River between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, according to the Oregon Health Authority. They traveled from out of the country and followed the recommended precautions to avoid exposing others after becoming ill, officials said.

The OHA said there is no reason to believe this measles case is connected to a recent measles diagnosis in Clark County, Washington.

Officials said people in the following areas may have been exposed:

The Discovery Center, The Dalles, Dec. 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Fred Meyer, The Dalles, Dec. 31, 5-6 p.m.

Doppio Café, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.

Goodwill, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.

Full Sail Brewery, Hood River, Dec. 30, 1-2 p.m.

OHSU Emergency Department, Portland, Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.

No additional cases of measles have been identified, OHA said.

Oregon health officials advise anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

