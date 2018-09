PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, more than 750 people will gather in downtown Portland for Oregon’s first-ever benefit walk for addiction recovery.

The Walk for Recovery raises money for Oregon Recovers, a nonprofit that is working to improve Oregon’s response to the addiction epidemic.

A rally begins at Shemanski Park at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a 3 kilometer walk.

