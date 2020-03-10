Oregon’s death toll is now 571 people bringing the state's total number of cases to 34,511.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials Saturday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 360 new cases of the virus in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority released the following information about the eight people who died:

Oregon’s 564th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 565th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 26 and died on Aug. 28 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 566th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 567th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 1 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 568th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27. The place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 569th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 570th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 571st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 52, followed by Marion County with 49.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 20

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 7

Coos: 6

Deschutes: 18

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 17

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 5

Lane: 81

Linn: 9

Malheur: 5

Marion: 39

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 58

Polk: 6

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 21

Union: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 36

Yamhill: 5